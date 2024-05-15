Crysencio Summerville has made clear his transfer intentions this summer with a clutch of four Premier League sides, including Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle, all keen on a deal for the £35m-rated Leeds United winger, TEAMtalk has learned.

The Netherlands winger has enjoyed a brilliant season at Elland Road, doing as much as anyone else to try and help Leeds bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Their quest to nail down an automatic promotion place ultimately ended in disappointment, despite the Whites finishing the domestic campaign on 90 points – a total normally enough to secure a top-two finish.

However, they are well placed to still go up through the play-offs after griding out a goalless draw away to Norwich in the first leg of their play-off semi-final at Carrow Road on Sunday. The second leg is due to take place at Elland Road on Thursday evening and Daniel Farke’s side – who lost just twice at home all season – will be favourites to progress to Wembley where they could face either Southampton or West Brom for a place back in the Premier League.

Key to their hopes of overcoming the Canaries will once again be the EFL Player of the Year, Summerville, who has struck the back of the net 20 times this season, adding a further 10 assists and making him the first Whites star since Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (20 goals, 16 assists) 25 years ago to reach double figures in both G/A columns.

Understandably, Summerville’s performances this season have earned the plater admiring glances from a number of clubs higher up the food chain than Leeds, who are all considering summer approaches to lure the player away from West Yorkshire.

Liverpool, Chelsea learn price needed to sign Leeds star

Indeed, the player has long been on the radars of both Newcastle and Aston Villa, who have both had scouts making checks on the player’s performances this season.

TEAMtalk also exclusively broke the news that Summerville has emerged as a player of genuine interest this summer for Chelsea, a story with their manager Mauricio Pochettino a huge admirer of the 22-year-old and seeing him as a possible replacement for Raheem Sterling, whom the Blues are looking to move on this summer. That story was later confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

The player is also ‘really appreciated’ by Liverpool scouts too, with incoming new Reds manager Arne Slot having added the winger to his list of potential targets at Anfield as he prepares to get a new era at Anfield underway.

Given his importance to Leeds United, the Whites value the winger highly, having placed a £30m to £40m asking price on his head in an effort to detract suitors.

That potential fee would largely depend on what division Leeds find themselves in at the end of the season, with their prospects of landing a hefty fee for him limited to the lower end of the scale if they remain in the second tier.

Nonetheless, were they to be forced into a sale – and financial implications of the Whites still being a Championship side come the season’s end would likely force their hand to cash in on a prized asset – Leeds would likely try and hold out for a fee of around £35m.

That’s a price they would see befitting of both his age and status in the game with the player also being considered for a maiden senior call-up to the Netherlands’ national squad too in recent months.

Summerville stance on Leeds exit revealed

Of course, there are no guarantees Leeds would reach that fee and much would also depend on the number of clubs who follow up on their initial interest in him by making a firm bid.

Another factor that could alter the lay of the land is the interest in Archie Gray, with the teenage star also coming on the radar of a number of leading clubs over the course of the season.

Were Leeds to remain in the Championship, a big sale would likely be forthcoming, with one of either Gray or Summerville seen as their biggest assets and the two stars who would expect to attract the most attention.

However, TEAMtalk understands that Summerville will not look to force Leeds United’s hand this summer by asking to leave in the event they fail to secure promotion to the Premier League.

The winger is extremely happy at Elland Road – where he is on a contract to 2026 – and would not look to rock the boat by trying to force a move elsewhere.

Summerville saw close friend and teammate Willy Gnonto saw a similar tactic to leave last summer backfire and Summerville is wary of the dangers of repeating such a trick.

However, we also understand the player is satisfactied with life in West Yorkshire where he is seen as the jewel in the crown, and would not want to jeopardise his relationship with the club.

Of course, if Leeds remained in the second tier and Summerville was the subject of a big-money offer for which the club accepted, it could force the player’s hand and signal a change of direction.

But for now, Summerville is very much focused on the task in hand which is in overcoming Norwich on Thursday evening to secure a place in the play-off final.