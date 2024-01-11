Leeds line up stunning moves for Premier League duo as Daniel Farke transfer priority is revealed

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is looking to bring in defensive reinforcements this month and a fresh report has revealed his two top targets.

The Whites have lost the services of Djed Spence and Luke Ayling in the past seven days, leaving them short of options in the full-back position.

Centre-back Kris Moore has also joined Hibernian on loan, while Robin Koch will sign for Eintracht Frankfurt on a free transfer at the end of the season.

As a result, Farke is also looking to bring in a new centre-back in this transfer window.

CBS journalist Ben Jacobs has now shared “good news” regarding Leeds’ transfer plans, claiming the club are prioritising defensive targets.

“I have good news. I think Leeds will try for a [centre-back and] full-back. Bournemouth centre-half Chris Mepham and Burnley right-back Connor Roberts could both be options.”

Leeds chase Mepham, Roberts; Summerville update

Mepham is a player Leeds have had their eye on for some time, with a deal looking feasible this month.

The Wales international has played just 175 minutes of Premier League football this season and reports suggest he is looking for a winter move in favour of more game time.

As for Roberts, he has played more frequently this season but it’s thought that Burnley boss Vincent Kompany could sanction his exit.

Another Wales star – the 28-year-old has started eight times in the Premier League this season but the Clarets have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of those games.

The duo certainly have the potential to flourish in the Championship, though, and could prove to be solid additions for Leeds.

Farke is also determined to keep hold of his best players, and Jacobs also talks about the future of winger Crysencio Summerville.

“Leeds also want to keep hold of Crysencio Summerville,” Jacobs added.

“There’s growing interest in him, but since the summer Farke has been really pleased with his attitude.”

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Liverpool are admirers of Summerville.

However, it seems at this stage that Jurgen Klopp will have to wait until the end of the season to poach the Whites’ winger.

