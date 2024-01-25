Leeds line up swoop for Liverpool star branded Klopp’s ‘super boy’ as Farke pushes for astonishing triple Anfield raid

Leeds United are emerging as clear favourites to sign Liverpool defender Nat Phillips in the final days of the window as Daniel Farke looks to orchestrate a possible triple raid on Anfield to finish the transfer window with a bang.

The 26-year-old is one of the Reds’ longest-serving players, having initially signed on youth terms from Bolton back in 2016. Having been made to wait for his debut, however, the player eventually make the breakthrough in January 2020 after being recalled from a loan stint in Germany with VfB Stuttgart.

And with both Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez on the sidelines at the time, Phillips went on to make 20 appearances in all competitions that season, rarely letting Liverpool down and earning the wholesome praise of Klopp in the process.

Speaking about the player at the time, Klopp described Phillips as a “super boy” and a player he really admires, while later that season making it clear just how much he appreciated all he had done for the Reds in their hour of need.

But when the Liverpool injuries cleared up, Phillips found himself dropping down the pecking order, ultimately shipped out to Bournemouth on loan, where he helped them to promotion under the guidance of Scott Parker.

Last summer, Phillips agreed a similar move to Celtic, but Liverpool opted to recall the player owing both to cover for an injury to Joel Matip and to ensure they had enough cover ahead of a crucial phase of the season.

However, the Daily Mail now reports that a change of heart from Klopp has seen Phillips made available once again – and this time a three-way battle from Championship sides looks set to ensue.

READ MORE ~Kings of the comeback: Why Liverpool are the Prem’s Mentality Monsters this season

Leeds lead chase for Liverpool’s Nat Phillips

Per the report, Blackburn and Cardiff are among the sides in contact with Liverpool over a deal for the 26-year-old centre-half.

However, it’s claimed the Whites are leading the chase, owing in some part to their budget and their ability to cover a higher percentage of Phillips’ reported £65,000 a week deal, that still has another 18 months to run.

Leeds are very much in the hunt for central defensive additions this month, having also made an enquiry to Everton for Ben Godfrey.

Competition for the Toffees man, however, is tough with TEAMtalk revealing there is also interest in the twice-capped England man from AC Milan and with the versatile defender leaning towards a move overseas.

As a result, it’s suggested Leeds are ready to turn to Phillips and have been encouraged in their initial enquiries over a potential deal.

Leeds are pushing hard for promotion back to the Premier League this season, having started 2024 with five straight wins for the first time in the club’s history, but do lack options in central defence with midfielder Ethan Ampadu currently filling in alongside loanee Joe Rodon.

Two more Liverpool players on Leeds transfer radar

Phillips isn’t the only Liverpool player Leeds are reportedly keen on signing and it’s suggested the Whites could make a triple raid on Anfield before the window closes to boost two other problem positions.

To that end, Leeds are also reportedly chasing Scottish right-back Calvin Ramsay, who recently returned to Anfield from a loan spell with Preston. Signed in a £4.2m deal from Aberdeen, Ramsay has struggled to make an impact at Anfield, having initially been brought in to provide cover and competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Having slipped behind another youngster in Conor Bradley in the Reds’ pecking order, Klopp is open to offers to send Ramsay out on loan once again, with a move to Leeds touted earlier this week.

The Whites are short of cover in that position having allowed Luke Ayling to depart for Middlesbrough on loan, while Djed Spence was also sent back to Tottenham after failing to make an impact.

Leeds also have more than a strong interest – and are said to be awaiting Liverpool’s call – to finalise a deal to also sign Liverpool’s Polish forward Mateusz Musialowski.

The 20-year-old is now in his fourth season at Anfield, but despite being a frequent goalscorer in their Under-23s set-up, has found no way past Liverpool’s vast array of attacking talents and is yet to make his first-team debut.

With his deal due to expire in the summer, Klopp is reportedly open to the forward’s exit this month – with Leeds said to have taken an interest in acquiring the player’s services if the price is right and a deal can be agreed.

DON’T MISS: ‘We are working’ – Daniel Farke confirms Leeds plan to sign ‘crucial’ loan star on permanent deal