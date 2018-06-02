Leeds linked Swansea star open to idea of Rangers switch

Oli McBurnie insists he is keen for Steven Gerrard to be a success at Rangers whether or not the Swansea striker is recruited to help the Ibrox cause.

The 21-year-old Swansea forward, Leeds-born but a big Gers fan through his Scottish father Neil, was linked with a move to the Govan club in January when Graeme Murty was in charge before going on loan to Barnsley and is reportedly a target for the new Light Blues boss.

Leeds have also been linked with a summer swoop for the former Barnsley loanee, though their plans may change if reported managerial target Marcelo Bielsa gets the job.

McBurnie will return to Swansea for pre-season training but admits his future is “up in the air” as the Swans are managerless after they parted company with Carlos Carvalhal after their relegation from the Premier League.

Steven Gerrard is the new Rangers manager (Jeff Holmes/PA)He has spoken in the past about his desire to “pull on the jersey” but on being linked yet again with Rangers he noted that”there is a lot of speculation going round in football” but was more forthright about his hopes for Gerrard.

“He is a legend in the game with what he has done for Liverpool and he has had a great career,” McBurnie told Press Association Sport.

“As a Rangers fan I hope he goes there and he turns it around and does fantastically well.

“Whether that has anything to do with me or not, who knows?

“But as a Rangers fan I would love to see him go there and do unbelievably well.

“Me and my brother grew up as massive Rangers fans. I don’t think we had any choice.

“But I am still contracted to Swansea, I have another year left and I need to get back and see what is happening.

“I will speak to Swansea when I come back from this trip, see what they want to do and what we want to do and take it from there.

“It is a bit up in the air at the minute. I don’t think the club can let people go or bring people in without a manager being there.

“It is a waiting game, there is no rush. It is the uncertainty of football.

“It is exciting in a way but also its nervy. I could end up at Swansea, I could end up anywhere in the world but it is exciting.”