Leeds linked with January move for Argentina U20 striker

Leeds United are reportedly considering a swoop to sign Getafe striker Emiliano Buendia in January.

The Whites are currently top of the Championship despite suffering their first defeat of the season at Millwall on Saturday and are now among the favourites to secure promotion to the Premier League.

And having already being tipped to sign Japan midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi, the Whites are now being linked with a move for Argentina U20 forward Buendia, who currently plys his trade on loan at Secunda Liga side Cultural Leonesa.

The striker was reportedly close to a move to Swansea back in January, but Getafe refused to sell and the player was recently rewarded with a new five-year deal.

But despite being loaned to Leonesa this season, Spanish publication AS claims Leeds will have a good chance of landing the player when the transfer window reopens.

That’s because Leeds recently set up a sporting partnership with Leonesa, having loaned the Spanish side 24-year-old Dutch midfielder Ouasim Bouy, just days after they recruited the former Juventus prospect on a free transfer.