Leeds will allow a winger to leave Elland Road this month with a loan or permanent move being considered for the unwanted star, a report claims.

The Whites started the season in the worst-possible fashion, being on the wrong end of a 5-1 defeat at Old Trafford. While much of that display pointed to an off-day for Leeds, they did look weak in midfield with Robin Koch exposed while playing out of position.

Leeds should hopefully fix their midfield concerns with reports claiming a bid for a Championship man will soon be accepted.

However, that could be tempered slightly by the loss of winger Ian Poveda. After featuring in pre-season quite strongly, the former Manchester City man has dropped from the picture altogether.

The Leeds squad were informed on Friday night he was not part of the matchday squad to travel to Old Trafford. Furthermore, he was also overlooked for Mark Jackson’s Under-23s, who recorded a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace in Premier League 2 on Monday evening.

And with no suggestion from club or manager that Poveda is injured, Football Insider reports he is now set to leave the club.

As per the article, a source has informed them there has been some sort of falling out between Poveda and Marcelo Bielsa behind the scenes.

As such, a loan move or even a permanent sale are being considered by Leeds before the window closes.

Leeds are well blessed for wingers with Helder Costa playing reserve to Jack Harrison and Raphinha.

They also have 19-year-old Crysencio Summerville progressing behind the scenes. He has impressed enormously for their U23s over the past season. And he served notice of his first-team promise with a well-taken goal at Selhurst Park on Monday.

Poveda showed early promise

For Poveda, though, it looks like a move away from Leeds is now on the cards.

Poveda joined Leeds on a free from Manchester City in January 2020. After initial teething problems, he was given an increased role under Bielsa at the start of last season. Indeed, he went on to make 14 Premier League appearances for United, making a decent impression. One game that stands out was the 1-1 draw at home to Manchester City in October.

While mainly a substitute, he was often a player Bielsa turned to to help turn a game.

Speaking about Poveda back in April, Bielsa had this message for the young winger.

“For any player to play, they have to show they are in better conditions to play than the player currently occupying the position. Or that there is spaces in the team, for reasons that are not to do with performance.

“In this sense, Poveda hasn’t had many opportunities, because Raphinha and [Jack] Harrison have played more. And when either of those two have been absent, Helder Costa has played.

“But he is a player with a great capacity to unbalance. He is a player who has dribbling skills that are difficult to decipher.”

And he could have expected a place in the squad on Saturday. Bielsa, however, instead opted for both Summerville and Sam Greenwood on his bench.

