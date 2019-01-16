Leeds loanee admits he can do a lot better than recent performances

Leeds United loanee Jack Harrison has admitted that he could have done a lot better in recent performances.

Harrison joined from Manchester City in the summer on loan, having arrived in Manchester in January from New York City, where the winger scored 14 goals in 55 Major League Soccer appearances.

Harrison, who was a part of Manchester United’s academy, spent the second half of last season on loan at Middlesbrough but made just four appearances, all as a substitute.

He is now looking to make more of an impression at Elland Road under new boss Marcelo Bielsa, who has been given City boss Pep Guardiola’s seal of approval, but he has admitted that he must raise his levels from recent games.

“As a player looking back at my performances, I think of late I know myself that I can definitely do a lot better,” Harrison said.

“I’ve been working hard to improve on that and getting the goal was a bit of a relief, even if it was only one yard out. It was nice to be able to do that.

“As of now, I’m just focused on doing what I can for the club and improving as a player. I know it’s been a bit of an adaption for me and I’ve learnt a lot since I’ve been here but I need to learn more and keep on improving.”

Harrison also spoke highly of fellow youngster Jack Clarke, and admitted that Friday night’s win over Derby was probably their best performance of the season.

“He’s a brilliant young player and he only gets better every time he plays,” Harrison said. “He gets more and more confident and that’s massive as a player. It’s almost as if nothing can stop him.

“It’s probably the closest thing (to Manchester City’s style), as far as what we’ve been playing. It’s definitely a goal to be able to play like that. As a team we’re only growing.”