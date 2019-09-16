Leeds’ second choice goalkeeper Illan Meslier says he would be open to the idea of making his switch into a longer stay – but has admitted he wants to gain some minutes with the first team some time soon.

The teenager arrived at the club as a replacement for Bailey-Peacock Farrell, who was sold to Burnley in a £2.5m deal; Meslier arriving as back-up to No 1 Kiko Casilla.

Meslier made 28 appearances for Ligue 2 side Lorient last season but has been forced to play for Leeds U23s side so far, having been overlooked for Casilla in the Carabao Cup when he might have expected to be afforded a chance.

Nonetheless, the 6ft 6ins youngster is open to the possibility of making his stay in Yorkshire a permanent one.

“I would like to stay, but it depends on the season,” Meslier told Quest-France.

“If I play in the Championship, and the club activates the option to buy, I would stay without a problem. If I play less, we will think about it. But the best thing would be to continue at Leeds.”

With Leeds having crashed out the Carabao Cup to Stoke on penalties, Meslier’s prospects of playing for Leeds’ first team, at this stage, look relatively bleak with Casilla’s position as No 1 relatively unchallenged and the young Frenchman’s best chance of action probably coming in the FA Cup in January.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, meanwhile, had words of praise for another loanee, Eddie Nketiah, following Sunday’s 2-0 win at Barnsley which sent the Whites back to the top of the Championship.

