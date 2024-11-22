Leeds United are said to be on the attack for James McAtee

Paul Robinson has revealed that Leeds have made an “audacious bid” for Manchester City midfielder James McAtee, though he feels Pep Guardiola will be “selfish” and keep him.

McAtee has performed well at Championship and Premier League level previously. On two separate loans with Sheffield United, he impressed at both first and second-tier level.

Now back at City, he’s not being given consistent minutes, as a result of the sheer quality around him.

McAtee is the subject of reported interest from West Ham, and according to former Leeds man Robinson, the Whites have made an attempt to sign him.

“Leeds have made an audacious bid for him,” he told Football Insider.

“He’s had two really good loans at Sheffield United, West Ham have been in the mix and he’s been linked with Fulham, but it’s not just going to be them.

“And what would they [City] be getting for him in January? £20-25million? £30million? There are a lot of clubs that would take James McAtee, whether it be on a permanent or loan deal.”

Guardiola tipped for selfish decision

Though Robinson feels Guardiola will decide that it’s in City’s best interests to keep McAtee at the club.

“But I think Pep Guardiola might be selfish between now and the end of the season and keep him,” he said.

“He wants him to be a part of his squad and I think they’re going to need him.

“The amount of injuries this season, you’d have thought he would already have broken into that first-team with the talent he has.”

It follows reports that Guardiola won’t sell, partly because of McAtee’s quality and partly because of a current injury crisis plaguing City.

Man City round-up: Guardiola pens new deal

City boss Guardiola was entering the final months of his deal with the club, and though speculation on if he would renew was rife, he put that to bed by penning an extension for a year.

Meanwhile, City are one of a few Premier League clubs converging on La Liga star Raul Moro.

City are now said to be on the back foot for Ousmane Diomande, who it’s believed wants to follow Ruben Amorim to rivals Manchester United.

And it’s believed a move for Castellu Lukeba is being explored by City, as a long-term replacement for John Stones.

