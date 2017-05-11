Leeds look to the future after agreeing deals with young octet

Leeds United are looking to the future after agreeing deals with eight young rising talents, the club have announced.

The eight youngsters have all agreed deals to join Leeds United’s academy by signing two-year Scholarship contracts with the club.

The recently signed group of youngsters include, Oliver Casey, Jack Clarke, Theodore Hudson, Niall Huggins, Luke Lyons, Harrison Male, Lucas Odunston and Joseph Stanley, who have all put to pen paper on Scholarship contracts that will run up to 2019.

In the statement the West Yorkshire club were also keen to make the point that signing young talent onto the club’s Scholarship is not just to prepare them for the plights of professional football.

“Alongside football development, a scholarship at Leeds United provides an education programme which the players, who are aged 16 or under, will undertake during their time at Thorp Arch,” the club confirmed on their website.

The academy certainly has good record as of late of developing younger players to play first team football.

The likes of Charlie Taylor, Ronaldo Viera and Kalvin Phillips all came through the ranks of the academy before going to play first team football for the West Yorkshire club on a regular basis.