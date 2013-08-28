Leeds look united on all fronts

With five Yorkshire-based clubs battling it out in the Championship, a local derby isn’t uncommon, so the short trip to the Keepmoat is something that Leeds United fans welcomed.

Brian McDermott made five changes from his side that won at Ipswich at the weekend as academy product Alex Mowatt made his debut for the first team, along with new signing Scott Wootton. Dom Poleon and Matt Smith managed to wedge their way in to the starting line-up forcing out Noel Hunt and Luke Varney with Left back Adam Drury making the fifth change the manager listed.

Despite the new-look side and the tough opposition the team got off to another strong start, and didn’t take long to gain control of the match. Leeds continued to dominate the play and were rewarded just before half-time when an Adam Drury cross reached the head of Scott Wootton, who got his Leeds career off to a cracking start by marking his debut with a goal.

Leeds came out in the second half looking just as strong as they did prior to the interval, but were knocked down a peg or two when the home side managed to equalise against the run of play. The sides didn’t stay level for long and Leeds were soon back in front as Matt Smith’s header sailed into the back of the net.

Leeds weren’t finished there, and after some impressive play from pacey Poleon were awarded a long overdue penalty that was easily tucked away by Ross McCormack, who has started his season extremely well scoring five goals in six games and proving that he’s capable of getting the goals if he’s playing in his favoured position.

The game finished 3-1 to Leeds, who put on an impressive show against an able opponent. Both Mowatt and Wootton were faultless in their debuts and looked as though they were first team regulars rather than debutants. Matt Smith and Dom Poleon also looked sharp and will give Brian McDermott some tough decisions to make when deliberating over his starting line-up against QPR on Saturday.

There are lots of positives to reflect on from the game, the team put in another strong performance and again gave their all for the whole 90 minutes – something that wouldn’t have been said this time last season. Although we’re lacking in certain positions and over-crowded in others we’re managing to play well and get the results, this is totally and utterly an organisational element that the manager deserves a pat on the back for.

We’re managing to put the small amount of pace that we do have to good use, with Dom Poleon always being a handful in the games he’s featured in; something that continued against Doncaster. Although our defence is sometimes unsteady and lacks a controlling and experienced leader, we’re still managing to avoid conceding too many goals, even if admittedly the goals we have conceded were easily avoidable.

All in all we’ve gotten off to an impressive start both in the league and in the cup, it would be beneficial for us to strengthen certain aspects of the squad before the transfer window closes, but if more signings aren’t possible we’re not looking too shabby at the moment, and long may it continue!

You can find Leah on Twitter @leahwallerx – and don’t forget to follow @FanZone too for links to all the latest blogs!