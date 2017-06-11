Leeds manager hunt sees ex-striker & Dutch legend both linked

Leeds United are reportedly considering an approach to former striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink as the guessing games over their new manager continue.

The Whites are on the hunt for a new manager having seen the popular Garry Monk resign last month before taking becoming Middlesbrough boss, but the West Yorkshire club have so far drawn a blank.

Former Boro boss Aitor Karanka remains strongly linked with the role, alongside Alan Pardew and Simon Grayson, while Quique Sanchez Flores was also well supported for the job this week.

Claudio Ranieri also remains a contender for the vacancy, despite his agent issuing a denial this week, while Reading boss Jaap Stam and Monk’s No 2 Pep Clotet are also in the running.

The Yorkshire Evening Post ran a story on Saturday suggesting Stam was very much in the running for the job, despite his Manchester United connections and despite his public disputes with Leeds supporters this season.

However, the Sunday Mirror has a new spin on Leeds’ hunt with the paper suggesting former Burton and QPR boss Hasselbaink is under consideration for the role.

The paper though has little to back up the suggestion and it could simply be the latest guess on their behalf.

Hasselbaink enjoyed a successful stint at Elland Road in the 1990s before being sold to Atletico Madrid, with the Dutchman later returning to the Premier League with Chelsea.

Former Ajax and Inter Milan boss Frank de Boer has also been mentioned over the past few days, but with Crystal Palace also mentioned as suitors for the Dutchman, that seems a little fanciful at this stage.