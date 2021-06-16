Leeds managing director all but confirms huge Marcelo Bielsa future news

Marcelo Bielsa will “certainly” continue working with Leeds United next season, their managing director Angus Kinnear has revealed.

Bielsa has made a huge impact at Elland Road since taking the job in 2018. He led them to the Championship play-offs in his first season before going one better and winning promotion in 2019-20. There were no problems with the transition to top-flight football either, as they finished last season in the top half of the Premier League.

Bielsa is widely seen as the architect of this success and has thus become a cult hero at Leeds. But he has only committed his future to them via short-term deals thus far, meaning his position comes into question every year.

Leeds will always have some fears heading into each summer that they may lose Bielsa. But it seems this year they have nothing to worry about again.

Indeed, Kinnear has confirmed that Bielsa has practically agreed to remain with the West Yorkshire outfit for another season, even though his contract extension is yet to become official.

“Marcelo decided not to return home to Argentina this summer. Some of his coaching staff have,” Kinnear told BBC Radio Leeds.

“He wanted to stay at Elland Road; he wanted to prepare, he wanted to work with Victor [Orta, sporting director] and I on the transfer window and oversee, to the training ground director’s delight, the training ground work that took place.

“As normal with Marcelo, putting pen to paper he sees as an irrelevance. It’s really emotionally and psychologically where he is. He’s certainly with Leeds United for the next season.

“We agreed the terms several weeks ago, several months ago perhaps. The measure we use within the club is whether he is engaged, is he working on next season…

“He is; he’s working and is incredibly diligent. I’m not sure there’s any other manager in the Premier League who is taking no time off and is not leaving the training ground. That shows his commitment.

“I’m treating the contract as a formality.”

Bielsa has a 52.9 per cent win rate with Leeds, having won 74 of his 140 games in charge so far. It seems he will be overseeing them for many more games to come over the next year.

Leeds ready to break transfer record

It will be an important summer for Bielsa and Leeds as they look for the right additions to help consolidate their place back in the Premier League.

More depth in the full-back areas is one requirement. They are also on the lookout for more options in midfield and on the wing.

And they have been given encouragement in their pursuit of one star, whom they could sign for a club-record figure after a decision by his current club.

