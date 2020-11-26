Leeds boss Bielsa pays touching tribute to ‘artist’ Diego Maradona

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa says that Diego Maradona was an “artist”, in a tribute to the 60-year-old following his death on Wednesday.

Argentina icon Maradona passed away after suffering a heart attack, with the football world paying its respects.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is among those to have spoken, the German saying that he will “miss” both Maradona’s talents and flaws.

Bielsa, meanwhile, offered his thoughts on his fellow Argentine in Thursday’s press conference.

The manager said (via Leeds Live): “Maradona was an artist. The dimension of the repercussion of this art has infinite recognitions.

“To give one example: the songs written about him are extraordinary and I read 10 texts after his death that have been emotional. There’s a recognition of what he gave to the spectators in beauty.

“In terms of what he signifies to us in particular, Diego made us feel a fantasy an idol makes you feel. The myth that is that person, what he does, makes us believe we are all capable of doing it.

“That’s why the loss of an idol always hurts the most excluded the most. They are the ones who most need someone to show they can triumph.”

Maradona became a hero in his home country after leading Argentina to 1986 World Cup glory. What’s more, he was the architect in helping Napoli win two Serie A titles.

Indeed, Maradona’s talent and flair on the pitch made him a gargantuan figure among teammates.

But Bielsa added that a player of his stature did not feel such a weight on his shoulders.

Maradona felt no pressure

“Players with such individual brilliance, they don’t know what it is to play with pressure,” Bielsa added.

“The development of the creativity of a player like Diego would not have been able to develop if he felt pressure.

“In football, the pressure means the pressure around you affects your performance in some way.

“I believe in the four or five best players in the world, they don’t feel this.”

Bielsa’s Leeds side travel to Everton on Saturday in a Premier League fixture.