Leeds midfielder transfer talk grows as agent refuses to dampen claims

The agent of Leeds United target Farid Boulaya has refused to deny speculation suggesting the midfielder could be close to a bargain move to Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were strongly linked with a move for Boulaya on Sunday with a £3.8m deal being mooted. As per trusted French source, Mohamed Toubache-TER, Leeds, as well as a club from Spain and one from Italy, are chasing the Algerian.

The report states that his side Metz are willing to cash in on Boulaya for €4.5m. With just a year left on his deal, they cannot afford to lose the playmaker on a free.

The 28-year-old stated earlier in the summer that he wanted to join a club playing in Europe.

Despite the fact that Leeds cannot offer him that, the report adds that Victor Orta can still convince Boulaya to head to Elland Road.

The creative midfielder scored six goals and added eight assists in 33 Ligue 1 appearances last season. Those sort of statistics, accompanied by the low fee, could represent a bargain deal for Orta and Leeds.

Now his agent, speaking to LUFC Fanzone, has refused to deny the speculation.

“All we can say at the moment is that we do not deny the links,” he stated.

July 19 Transfer Chatter - Arsenal in for Barcelona full-back, Juventus chase Brazilian Premier League winner and Chelsea flirting with Bayern swap deal Arsenal readying bid for Barcelona full-back, Juventus list Manchester City forward as top target and Chelsea want Bayern Munich swap deal, all in today's transfer chatter.

Bielsa has instructed Orta to try and fund a deal for a new creative star this summer. So far, Leeds have been linked with the likes of Club Bruges’ Noa and Man Utd’s Daniel James.

Hertha Berlin’s Matheus Cunha has also been suggested as a target, though he is rated at €35m.

Newcastle star no longer on Leeds radar

Meanwhile, Freddie Woodman is no longer under consideration by Leeds United as their goalkeeper shortlist has narrowed down to two, according to a report.

Leeds have allowed Kiko Casilla to depart, which means they need a new backup for Illan Meslier. The young Frenchman impressed in his debut Premier League season, so is unlikely to be dislodged. More depth is still required, though, for the occasions on which he will not play.

A recent report listed Woodman as one of three options for Leeds. The 24-year-old has spent the past two seasons on loan at Swansea City from Newcastle United. He made 88 Championship appearances in that time.

Woodman’s two-year stint in the Championship has helped him get back on track, but he is still unlikely to make it back at Newcastle. Therefore, he may need to consider a move away.

That will not be to Leeds, though. According to Football Insider, he only wants to move somewhere to be first choice, which Leeds cannot guarantee. With that in mind, they have pulled out of the race to sign him.

As a result, the two names left on their shortlist are Dani Cardenas of Levante and Kristoffer Klaesson of Valerenga.

READ MORE: Bournemouth need reality check as Leeds, West Ham baulk at star’s price