Leeds miss out on Lech Poznan winger

Leeds United have failed in their attempts to lure Lech Poznan winger Kamil Jozwiak to Elland Road, after the player signed a new deal with his current club.

The young Polish player has made a u-turn on his previous decision to allow his current deal to expire, and has signed a new deal that will see him remain with his current club until 2019.

Leeds’ interest in the winger saw the club have an £180,000 bid knocked back, as Poznan were keen to receive a higher fee for one of their star players.

Jozwiak’s new deal includes an option to have the contract extended by a further 24 months, if mutually agreed.

However, with Jozwiak keen to leave Poznan when Leeds came knocking the first time, it might not take much to turn his head again in the future.