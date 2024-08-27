Leeds United are emerging as favourites to sign Max Aarons from Bournemouth, TEAMtalk understands, after it emerged the Cherries are prepared to let the player leave, with the move set to follow hot on the heels of a Tottenham star heading to Elland Road on Tuesday.

Despite failing to secure an immediate return to the Premier League, following a Championship play-off final loss to Southampton at Wembley in May, Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe struck an optimistic tone ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

While he acknowledged having to stay in line with profit and sustainability rules, the American suggested this summer would not be nearly as tumultuous as the last one – where multiple players headed for the exit on loan or permanently.

The 49ers Enterprises chief said in late May: “There are certain things that we need to do and we will make sure we are fully compliant with profit and sustainability, as we always have been, and there are certain trade-offs that we have to make.

“I’m really excited to see what we can do. I’m excited about the fact that we have a full off-season. Like I said an extra five weeks to start planning our player and squad strategy.

“It just gives us a head start relative to ourselves and what we had before and it’s why I have the same concurrent feelings of feeling hurt and sad but also excited about the future.”

What followed left even the most optimistic of Leeds fans feeling rather despondent. Academy jewel Archie Gray left for Tottenham for a fee that could rise to £40m, and Championship player of the year Crysencio Summerville headed to West Ham for an initial fee of £25m as the Hammers triggered his release clause.

Then, perhaps toughest to take of all, attacker Georginio Rutter joined Brighton for £40m after they too triggered his release clause – something supporters were livid about.

The permanent acquisitions of centre-back Joe Rodon, right-back Jayden Bogle, and the loan addition of midfielder Joe Rothwell paled in comparison to the club’s big-name departures.

Left winger Largie Ramazani’s arrival from Almeria has helped to lift the gloom somewhat around Elland Road, as did their 2-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday, but manager Daniel Farke still wants more additions before the transfer window shuts on August 30.

Earlier this month, the German said: “We would need cover at full-back, in midfield and two offensive positions. [We] cannot guarantee we will get all of these, but four is roughly what I would like to see.”

Leeds eye Tottenham and Bournemouth duo

With one down, there are still three to go. Leeds look set to sign Tottenham’s Manor Solomon on a season-long loan, with the 25-year-old acting as a quality and versatile attacking option.

The Israel international, who missed the majority of last season with a knee injury, can play on either wing and in the past has been deployed as a number 10, too. His signing will be formally announced later on Tuesday.

Now, TEAMtalk understands the Whites are confident of making the signing of Bournemouth full-back Aarons their next addition at Elland Road – just over a year after the Cherries pipped them to his signature.

The 24-year-old played under Farke at Norwich and was reportedly deeply apologetic for pulling the plug on a Leeds move last summer, with the promise of Premier League football too good an offer to refuse.

Aarons, who is reportedly expected to leave the Dorset outfit in the coming days, can play at right or left-back and would potentially compete with Bogle on the right side of defence or Junior Firpo on the left.

This comes after the former England Under-21 international, who is also reportedly being tracked by two Serie A teams, was left out of Bournemouth’s 1-1 draw against Newcastle United at the weekend.

If Aarons signed, that would be a load off Farke’s and Leeds fans’ mind before the window shuts in the coming days.

The Whites have also been linked with a move for Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer and while an approach was made, Leeds are not willing to meet the Blades’ valuation for the 27-year-old playmaker. As a result, TEAMtalk understands a move for the Brazil-born star looks highly unlikely as things stand.