Leeds near new goalkeeper signing for star billed as future England No 1

Leeds United are reportedly closing in on the signing of highly-rated England Under-16s goalkeeper Darryl Ombang from neighbouring Bradford City.

The 16-year-old is a regular for Bradford’s Under-18s – and has been since the age of 14 – and is already being tipped for the top. He has been scouted by the likes of Manchester United and Everton. However, the Daily Mail claims a move to Leeds is now close.

The swoop by Leeds will be a feather in the cap for the Premier League side. Ombang is regarded extremely highly by Bradford and was tipped to even push for a first-team place in 2021/22. Indeed, Ombang has been cited by some as a future England No 1 if he continues his current progress.

However, it seems the League Two side look set to lose their prized youngster to neighbouring Leeds. Ombang was raised in the Beeston area of the city, a stones throw from their Elland Road home.

Leeds have invested shrewdly in their youth system over the past 12 months. ‘Bargain of a lifetime’ Joe Gelhardt and fellow striker Sam Greenwood both joined last summer to high acclaim. The club also has high hopes for winger Crysencio Summerville and full-back Cody Drameh.

Mark Jackson’s Under-23s won promotion this season and will compete in Premier League 2, Division 1 in 2021/22.

Casey linked with Blackpool

Leeds, meanwhile, could let young defender Oliver Casey leave amid links to Blackpool this summer.

The Tangerines are preparing for life back in the second tier, having clinched promotion via the play-offs on 30 May.

And coach Neil Critchley has identified Casey as player who can bolster his options.

As per BBC Radio Leeds’ Adam Pope, homegrown prospect Casey is open to the switch in order to secure more playing time. The transfer to Bloomfield Road would be on a permanent basis.

