Leeds new boy is Premier League quality, beams Victor Orta

Leeds United’s sporting director Victor Orta believes the club have signed a player of top quality in Pierre-Michel Lasogga.

The German striker arrived at Elland Road on transfer deadline day on a season-long loan from Hamburg, with the Whites looking at the striker as the most likely replacement for Chris Wood, who joined Burnley in a £16million deal.

But Lasogga brings with him a wealth of experience and writing on Leeds United’s facebook page, Orta believes the unbeaten Whites have signed a top-quality striker.

“Lasogga is a top player. He came back to find his best form.

He is not normal player of this level, he is the level of Premier League.

“I won’t promise a number of goals. If he is involved in hard work, a good passing game, good work, a goal is a consequence.

“If Lasogga is back to his real level he will have a lot of success.”

The striker, 25, has been capped 11 times by Germany Under-21s and has a record of 30 goals in 107 appearances for Hamburg in the Bundesliga.