Leeds new boy Patrick Bamford confident good times will return

Leeds’ most expensive signing since their 2004 relegation, Patrick Bamford, is convinced good times lie ahead for the club under head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Bamford signed a four-year deal this week after Leeds agreed a reported deal worth up to £10million with Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

The 24-year-old striker became Leeds’ fifth summer signing and is expected to make his debut on Sunday in Bielsa’s first competitive game in charge against Stoke at Elland Road.

“I’ve only been here a couple of days, but so far can see no stone is left unturned,” Bamford said of the former Argentina coach. “He’s so meticulous with everything he does.

“It’s something different to what I’ve experienced before. To be honest, the whole set-up and the way the regime is, from what I can see, it really is exciting stuff.

“You can tell we’re going to be fit, we’re going to be a strong team and the ideas behind it all, they make a lot of sense. It’s going to be a good year I think.”

Three other new recruits – Lewis Baker, Barry Douglas and Jack Harrison – could all make their debuts, while another, goalkeeper Jamal Blackman, is expected to start on the bench.