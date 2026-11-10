Leeds, Newcastle deploy top scouts to check on 115-goal striker Man Utd want to sign – Exclusive

Dion Beljo’s growing list of Premier League admirers had the perfect opportunity to assess him at close quarters last week, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that Newcastle United and Leeds United were among the clubs watching the Croatian striker in England.

Beljo was in action at the Stadium of Light as Dinamo Zagreb travelled to face Sunderland, producing an impressive 2-0 victory over their Premier League opponents in their Europa League clash on Wearside.

And the Croatian international made sure to leave another lasting impression, finding the net once again to take his tally to 17 goals in 17 games as his remarkable season continued.

Beljo, who has an impressive 115 notches from 269 games across his senior career, has been in sensational form for Dinamo, numbers which have attracted growing attention from clubs across Europe.

TEAMtalk has already revealed that Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have been monitoring the striker in recent weeks, while Brighton, Brentford, Newcastle and Leeds have also checked on his progress this term.

Now we can reveal that Newcastle and Leeds were both represented on Wearside to watch Beljo in action against Sunderland, giving them another opportunity to assess his performances against Premier League opposition.

However, they are not the only English club considering a potential move ahead of the January window…

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Premier League sides gathering information on Croatian hotshot

TEAMtalk understands that Sunderland themselves are also showing an interest in the 24-year-old, having been given a first-hand look at his qualities during Dinamo’s impressive victory.

Beljo’s goalscoring record is understandably attracting attention, with his ability to deliver consistently in front of goal making him an increasingly interesting proposition for Premier League clubs.

His latest strike against Sunderland will only have strengthened his reputation, particularly given the number of clubs keeping a close eye on his development.

For Newcastle and Leeds, the opportunity to watch him in person was an important chance to gather further information on a player who is rapidly emerging as one of the most exciting attacking prospects available.

Both sides are looking to add to their striker options in 2027, with Leeds seeking greater cover and competition for Dominic Calvert-Lewin and amid doubts over Lukas Nmecha’s long-term future.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are seeking more of a presence up front and want to bolster Matthias Jaissle’s striker options after allowing Nick Woltemade to leave on loan and with another option needed to compete with Yoan Wissa and William Osula.

Manchester United, Tottenham and Everton are also understood to have been tracking his progress, while Brighton and Brentford have previously checked on his situation.

The Red Devils have looked badly short up top this season, owing to Benjamin Sesko’s inability to prove his fitness and with the Slovenian restricted to just 76 minutes of Premier League football so far this season.

That leaves Beljo with a growing list of potential English destinations should interest develop into concrete transfer approaches.

Sunderland’s involvement adds another interesting dimension to the situation, with the Wearside club now among those keeping tabs on the Croatian forward.

With such a prolific strike rate for Zagreb, Beljo is certainly making a compelling case for a move to one of Europe’s leading leagues and the chances of a January move look increasingly likely, with clubs doing their homework and with the window officially opening for business in just 52 days’ time.

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