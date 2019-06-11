Wolves will reportedly listen to offers for two of their Portuguese attackers this summer – but only one will likely be allowed to leave on loan.

The futures of both Helder Costa and Ivan Cavaleiro have come under the spotlight in recent weeks amid talk they could be shown the door.

The Portuguese duo were key figures for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side during their promotion campaign in 2017/18, but struggled for game time for the Old Gold in the Premier League as a raft of big-name stars arrived at Molineux.

Now the Express & Star claims the duo will be allowed to move on this summer, the West Midland newspaper claiming Wolves are open to offers over the pair.

The update will immediately put Championship promotion favourites Leeds on high alert; Marcelo Bielsa’s side were first linked with Costa back in January and it was reported last week that United had approached Wolves over a summer swoop to take the former Benfica star to Elland Road.

His capture would represent a significant coup to Leeds and it’s claimed the club are ready to contact his agent Jorge Mendes to gauge whether the player would be interested in a move to West Yorkshire.

Both Fulham and Huddersfield, meanwhile, have been linked with Cavaleiro, who cost the club £7m when transferring from Monaco in summer 2017.

However, tellingly for their Championship suitors, the Express & Star claims Wolves want at least one cash sale for the players, with only one being allowed to move on loan. It’s claimed they will consider all proposals before deciding what to do for the best, with Cavaleiro – being the cheaper of the two – looking the more likely at this stage to leaving in a permanent deal.

That in turn could allow Leeds to swoop to sign Costa on a season-long loan, though there is still some way to go before anything is clarified.

Wolves are looking to reinvest the money in a number of targets this summer, with Liverpool starlet Rafael Camacho one of those on their shopping list.

The paper claims Adama Traore – a £20m signing from Middlesbrough last summer and who has found himself in and out of the Wolves side – has been told he will remain part of the first-team squad for the upcoming season.

