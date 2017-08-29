Leeds on brink of securing deal to sign Hamburg striker

Leeds are reportedly close to announcing the signing of Pierre-Michel Lasogga from Hamburg, sources have told TEAMtalk.

The former Germany U21 player has been told he is free to leave the Bundesliga club this summer and he travelled to England for talks with the club on Monday.

Leeds have been looking for a replacement for Chris Wood, who joined Burnley earlier this month and a deal for Lasogga is now thought to have been agreed after the player passed a medical with the Whites.

Lasogga is on a reported £50,000 a week at Hamburg and with wages proving a sticking point, the promotion-chasing Yorkshiremen could announce the player’s capture on an initial loan deal with a view to a permanent move.

It is understood Hamburg would prefer to sell the player, but could yet accept a loan proposal to get him off the wage bill.

Hamburg sporting director Jens Todt told local newspaper Hamburger Morgenposten, via Sport Witness, on Monday that Leeds are favourites to sign the striker, with Lasogga travelling to England with his mother, who also acts as his agent, for talks with Thomas Christiansen’s side.

“Pierre has taken two days to get an overview,” said Todt when revealing the forward will now consider his next move and that the club have given him permission to hold talks.”

Aston Villa and Wolves were also believed to be keen, but it is seemingly Leeds, who have won the race for his signature.

The Whites have also been linked with Newcastle’s Dwight Gayle, whom TEAMtalk sources have told us has been available for £10million, but it is understood that Leeds have no interest in the player, with Lasogga the player that head coach Christiansen and director of football Victor Orta have their sights set on.