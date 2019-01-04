Leeds one of four clubs in chase to land teenage Juventus starlet

Championship high-flyers Leeds United are one of four clubs in the hunt for Juventus teenager Moise Kean, according to a report.

Italian paper La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Kean is in discussions with Juventus over an extension on his current deal at the club.

Kean has been linked with a number of clubs over the past few months including Ligue 1 giants Monaco and Marseille as well as Championship side Leeds United.

It was claimed in July that Leeds were set to make a stunning move for the Italy U19 striker, and would include a buy-back clause in the deal to get it over the line.

Now, the latest report suggests that Serie A side SPAL have joined Bologna, Leeds and Olympique Marseille in the hunt for the 18-year-old.

In addition, a report from calciomercato.com (via Football Italia) claims that AC Milan offered to take Kean on a six month loan but wanted to insert an option to buy.

Juve were not keen on the idea of losing such a talented young player permanently so rejected the offer out of hand, and sporting director Fabio Paratici has made it clear Kean will not be sold.

Talks are also ongoing between the Serie A giants and agent Mino Raiola to try and secure a renewal for the young striker, and a new deal must apparently be penned before a loan move is sanctioned.