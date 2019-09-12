Laurens De Bock has admitted he is willing to potentially make his loan move from Leeds to Sunderland a permanent deal if all parties were willing.

The Belgian full-back joined Leeds in a £1.5m deal in January 2018 from Club Brugges, but soon fell out of favour after seeing the man who signed him, Thomas Christiansen, lose his jobs weeks later.

Now at Sunderland on a season’s loan, De Bock has discussed his troubles at Elland Road and why he’d be willing to make the switch to Wearside permanent.

De Bock told the Northern Echo: “The manager Thomas Christiansen at Leeds got sacked after three weeks of me being there! A new manager Paul Heckingbottom came in and at the end of the season he got sacked too. Another manager came Marcelo Bielsa and it was difficult then.

“The results were not good and my own game was not so good so they decided to buy another left-back [Barry Douglas]. My first two games were really good but I picked up an injury and there was a negative feeling around everything. I just wanted to do better, now we’ll see what happens.”

READ MORE: Hinchcliffe makes bold claim about Leeds performances so far this season

De Bock believes his loan club Sunderland have a few similarities to Leeds and will do all in his power to help them secure a return to the Championship.

“With the history of Sunderland everybody expects them to be at the highest level,” De Bock added. “I don’t know what happened in the past but we only have one way to go, and that’s up. We will try do to everything we can to do that. We just have to win every game and hopefully we can go up for the fans.

“There are similarities with Leeds, with the club and the fans. Everybody is telling me that when we play away a lot of fans come and it was the same at Leeds. Both clubs are really big so my first impressions are that they’re a little bit similar.”

Discussing the prospects of making a permanent move to Wearside from Leeds, De Bock confirmed: “We (club and player) have spoken about the possibility of a permanent deal here and if everything goes well, and I feel good, we can always talk about the possibilities.

“We will see how the next few months go. The contact between Sunderland and Leeds has been very good.”

Get the latest personalised Whites products on our new TEAMtalk Leeds United shop!