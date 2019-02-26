Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has responded quickly to deny what he felt was a damaging and deliberate attempt to destabalise the club’s promotion bid.

A report in the Daily Mail claimed the Italian would have to seriously consider selling the club if they don’t win promotion to the Premier League this season, claiming he could not afford to bankroll another year of Championship football.

Radrizzani owns 88% of Leeds, having sold a 12% stake to 49ers Enterprises – an investment entity affiliated with the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers – last summer. They say Radrizzani could be forced to sell them a bigger slice of the club should promotion fail to be achieved.

The paper also alleged that coach Marcelo Bielsa will likely leave in the event that the Whites, currently third in the Championship but playing their match in hand away at QPR on Tuesday with a chance to return top, miss out on promotion.

Bielsa is reportedly paid £3.4million per year and that the total cost including his staff is £6m, with contracts running until 2020.

But the paper claims the Argentine will leave if the club fail to return to the Premier League after a 15-year hiatus – something Bielsa addressed during his press conference on Monday to preview the trip to Loftus Road.

Furthermore, the Mail alleged that Radrizzani’s British sports broadcast company, Eleven Sports UK, faces an uncertain future given it is still only available on desktop, mobile, or tablet, with it announced last week that they had lost exclusivity rights on La Liga games.

In addition, the paper claims Leeds will be forced to sell a number of their star names with Mateusz Klich, Kemar Roofe, as well as Kalvin Phillips and impressive youngsters such as Jack Clarke and Bailey Peacock-Farrell all possible being made available.

However, the Leeds owner has issued a rapid denial towards the Mail’s report, branding them “nonsense” and suggesting they were written as an attempt to destablise the club at a key phase of the season.

“You don’t really get it …what doesn’t kill us make us stronger..Nothing will take us away from our goals and kill our ambition,” Radrizzani tweeted.

https://t.co/iy2gIoGcrN You don’t really get it …what doesn’t kill us make us stronger..Nothing will take us aways from our goals and kill our ambition. — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) February 25, 2019

“Rather then write a lot of nonsense, next time please come for a cup of tea and I am happy to disclosure my projects insiders so you can stop make non sense assumption just to attack and unstable our club. I don’t know and don’t care about your goals.

“And who is the ones who are behind but seriously we don’t have time and energies for your mind games. We have more important daily biz to care in @ElevenSports (profitable and successful in most to the markets in 3.5 years!) and @LUFC . Good luck to sell few more papers.”

