Leeds passed up chance to sign £1m striker on deadline day

Leeds United passed up the opportunity to bid for £1million striker Omar Bogle on transfer deadline day, according to Grimsby.

Leeds brought in two wingers on deadline day with Alfonso Pedraza joining from Villarreal and Modou Barrow from Swansea City but they did not firm up their interest in 24-year-old Bogle, who signed for Championship rivals Wigan.

The man who scored twice on his first start for the Latics on Tuesday night was on the radar of Garry Monk but instead went across the Pennines to Wigan in a deal which is believed will exceed £1million, including significant add-ons.

Grimsby Town director John Fenty says Leeds did not want to top the offer made by Warren Joyce’s relegation-threatened side.

“The football club and the board of directors always saw serious, serious potential in him,” Fenty told The Grimsby Telegraph.

“There was another club, which I now don’t mind revealing as Leeds United, who were tracking the interest in Omar and they had an opportunity, at the last minute on deadline day, to come in and pip what was being offered by Wigan.

“They weren’t prepared to do that and so that gives me the feeling that the deal we settled on with Wigan was of a good- and fair – value for a player of Omar’s calibre and future potential.”

Bogle had scored 19 goals in 27 League Two appearances, as well as five assists this term before he struck twice against Norwich last night.