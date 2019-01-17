Leeds, Pizza Hut trade amusing blows over Bielsa spygate fiasco

Leeds United and Pizza Hut shared some good-natured Twitter banter on Thursday afternoon as the headlines of Marcelo Bielsa and ‘spygate’ refused to die down.

Whites manager Bielsa is at the centre of a spying scandal after admitting he has had training sessions of all of the Sky Bet Championship leaders’ opponents this season watched.

The affair blew up last week when Derby had a Leeds staff member escorted from the perimeter of their training ground after the individual was spotted “acting suspiciously”.

An investigation has been opened by the English Football League after the Rams made a complaint.

However, after Bielsa presented a coaching masterclass to explain his methods at a hastily-arranged press conference on Wednesday, the club hoped it would help clear Bielsa’s name; that despite his admission that he has also watched all of the club’s Championship opponents this season.

The debate of Bielsa’s actions has divided opinion this week, with some suggesting Leeds should be docked points to others claiming the practice is completely commonplace in football and his actions should be overlooked.

The fiasco into spygate has prompted some brilliant social media engagement too – with Crystal Palace getting involved in amusing fashion on Thursday morning.

And restaurant chain Pizza Hut could also not resist grabbing a slice of the action too on Thursday when they tweeted:

Hi @LUFC, we’ve just seen a suspicious looking man peering through our chef’s window. Can you let us know if you’re planning to put Pizza on the menu in the club canteen? — Pizza Hut Restaurants (@pizzahutuk) January 17, 2019

Leeds, of course, were not going to miss the opportunity to come back with a witty response, replying:

🙄 Prefer @dominos thanks! They don’t take a week to deliver a tweet https://t.co/MFiAEdTMKI — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 17, 2019

But if you thought that was a win for Leeds, Pizza Hut hit back again with another ditty….

Bit rich coming from a club that hasn't delivered since 1992… https://t.co/v2R2fLhcNq — Pizza Hut Restaurants (@pizzahutuk) January 17, 2019

The winner? We’ll let you decide…