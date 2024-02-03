Ben Brereton Diaz is a transfer target for Leeds and Sheffield United, where he has starred on loan

Leeds United are reported to be strongly considering a summer move for Villarreal striker Ben Brereton Diaz after his explosive start to life while on loan with Sheffield United and amid claims the Blades’ prospects of a permanent summer move are already over.

The 24-year-old forward departed Blackburn over the summer after five years at Ewood Park, the last two of which saw him score 38 goals in 88 games. That form earned Brereton Diaz both a surprise call-up to the Chile national team owing to his mother’s side of the family, having since scored seven times in 27 appearances for his adopted country, and also a high-profile move to LaLiga side Villarreal.

However, the move to Spain has quickly turned sour for Stoke-born Brereton Diaz, who has failed to notch a goal or an assist in 20 appearances for the Yellow Submarine.

And while only five of those appearances were starts, the LaLiga side’s recently-appointed coach Marcelino decided that Brereton Diaz would be free to move on, with the player quickly tying up a loan move to Sheffield United, where he will stay for the remainder of the season.

Having made the switch to South Yorkshire, Brereton Diaz has started life superbly for the Blades, scoring two goals in three appearances, while also boasting a 100% record in games in which he has played for Chris Wilder’s side in the Premier League.

Now talk is heating up that the Blades are keen to make his move a permanent one.

That said, with the Blades currently bottom of the Premier League with just two wins all season, their chances could depend entirely on their survival and booking another season among the elite.

READ MORE: Sheffield United among transfer windows winners after astute January business

Leeds already taking a look at bargain deal for Brereton Diaz

Indeed, with the Blades already nine points adrift of safety (10 when you factor in their inferior goal difference), it’s easy to understand why Brereton Diaz is refusing to commit to anything as of yet with the forward simply happy to try and do his best to help Wilder’s side in their survival quest.

At the same time, Brereton Diaz is putting himself in the shop window and illustrating his abilities to do the business in the Premier League, even if he’s already seemingly been written off by his parent club.

Now reports in Spain claim Villarreal are open to his summer sale and will reportedly be open to offers of around €20m (£17.1m) for the forward.

Having signed him on a free, the move would present the LaLiga side with a 100% profit and a chance to make a quick return on their initial investment.

As a result, it’s been claimed that long-term suitors, Leeds United, are also keeping tabs on Brereton Diaz’s situation.

Having watched him over the past 18 months and during his days as a Blackburn player, it’s reported that the Whites are looking at Brereton Diaz as a possible summer signing if they can reclaim their place back among the Premier League.

At the time of writing, Leeds currently sit second in the Championship with 60 points taken from their 30 games played so far.

And while Patrick Bamford has recently rediscovered his scoring touch, it’s claimed Leeds would look for an upgrade were they to secure their place back among the elite.

Chris Wilder coy on permanent deal for on-loan striker

Confirming Leeds’ interest, journalist Ben Jacobs has confirmed to Caught Offside the Whites could well move for Brereton Diaz come the summer window.

“Come the summer I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of Leeds revisiting an old target in Ben Brereton Diaz,” Jacobs said.

“He’s at Sheffield United right now but that’s a straight loan, with no option to make permanent. So if Leeds get promoted don’t be surprised if they come back in for Brereton Diaz who has been on their radar for quite some time.”

Wilder, meanwhile, is opting to stay tightlipped on Sheffield United’s chances of signing the Chile international on a permanent deal.

“Listen, it’s nothing we’ve thought about,” Wilder said on the striker’s long-term future and whether the Blades have to survive to have a chance of signing him.

“We’ve not really thought thought about that but it obviously does help, playing in the Premier League to attract players. But we are looking at a next-game scenario.”

Discussing the player’s form in general, the Blades boss added: “We’ve had to be careful with him in terms of his minutes because he hasn’t played much at Villareal, so we have to look after him and it’s really important.

“But once he’s had his first 75-80 minutes under his belt then he’ll be ready to go from the off and finish as well.

“He’s a powerful boy, he’s got really good ability and his character is fabulous. Hopefully he can keep adding in terms of the goals and assists to the team.”

DON’T MISS: Leeds ‘very happy to sell’ former Man City winger as insider explains Farke deadline day decision