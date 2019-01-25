Leeds plotting audacious swoop for promotion-winning Wolves star

Championship high-flyers Leeds United are interested in bringing in Wolves forward Ivan Cavaleiro, according to a report.

The Portuguese international joined them in the summer of 2016 from Monaco for a then club-record £7million, but was repeatedly linked with a summer exit.

Rumours suggested that boss Nuno Santo considered him surplus to requirements following the club’s promotion and subsequent return to the Premier League.

Wolves were understood to have turned down £12million summer bids for Cavaleiro from Fulham and Huddersfield.

Meanwhile, it was claimed in August that Newcastle were looking at bringing the 25-year-old in as part of a double swoop including then-Liverpool forward Danny Ings.

According to Mike McGrath of the Sun however, Leeds are the latest club to show interest in the winger and could launch a January bid.

#Leeds looking to do deal for #Wolves forward Ivan Cavaleiro. More on @TheSunFootball — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) January 25, 2019

Cavaleiro has made 14 appearances so far for Wolves this term, racking up less than 600 minutes in the process, but scoring three goals in that time.