Leeds preparing £15m bid to lure talented Tottenham centre-back

Leeds United are reportedly set to make a £15million bid to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth this summer.

A report in The Sun says Marcelo Bielsa believes the Argentine would strengthen his backline and be a perfect replacement for Ben White.

White is heading back to parent club Brighton after an outstanding campaign at Elland Road.

Leeds have not completely given up on a permanent deal for the 22-year-old. However, White appeared to signal that he will not be playing for Leeds next season after posting a farewell message on Tuesday.

That will leave a potentialy big hole for Bielsa to fill. And it seems that Foyth is the man he wants to fill it, as Leeds look to make a big splash in the summer transfer window.

The versatile centre-back, who can also play right-back, has openly admitted that he is looking for a move this summer.

Foyth, 22, earned regular game time under compatriot Mauricio Pochettino, but hasn’t been so lucky with Jose Mourinho.

The former Estudiantes youngster has not played for Spurs since being hauled off at half-time against Norwich back in December.

Injuries have played a major part in that absence, but it would appear that Mourinho does not rate the player.

The report adds that an offer of around £15m would tempt Spurs into a sale. As they look to raise funds for new recruits.

Foyth is very much viewed as an untapped talent that Bielsa could get the best out of, if a move did materialise.

