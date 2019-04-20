Leeds preparing summer raid on Liverpool for attacking duo

Liverpool duo Harry Wilson and Ryan Kent are reportedly wanted by promotion-chasing Leeds United this summer.

Wilson and Kent, both 22, have shone on loan at Derby and Rangers respectively this season – with the former scoring 14 times in 41 appearances for the Rams.

Kent, meanwhile, has scored six goals and added four assists playing in the Scottish Premiership – with Gers boss Steven Gerrard keen to take the player back to Ibrox next season as well.

However, Football Insider claims that Marcelo Bielsa is closely monitoring the duo’s progress – although both players have lengthy contracts at Anfield and would not come cheap.

Kent’s deal with Liverpool ends in 2022 and Wilson’s is even longer after he penned a deal last summer to keep him at the Merseyside club until 2023.

Leeds’ hopes of landing either player would also depend on whether they can secure a place in the Premier League next season, with Bielsa’s men currently third in the table after a surprise loss to Wigan on Good Friday.