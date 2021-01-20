Liverpool and Manchester City could be ready to battle it out to sign Adama Traore after Leeds ruled out a move for the Wolves winger.

The Spaniard has caught the eye of both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola after some scintillating displays against the two Premier League giants.

Barcelona have also been linked with the jet-heeled forward.

Latest reports suggest a switch to another Premier League club is more likely. And Spanish outlet Sport say Liverpool, City and Leeds have shown most interest.

Leeds already have a link to the player. The Whites’ director of football, Victor Orta, signed Traore from Middlesbrough in 2016.

However, Leeds Live have poured scorn on a repeat. In fact, they say the idea of Traore moving to Elland Road is “pure fantasy”.

Leeds look set to have a quiet transfer window given their promising displays so far and relatively comfortable position in the table.

And forking out big money for Traore is a non-starter.

Sport claim that Wolves would want at least £35.5m for the speedster.

Two factors need to be taken into account. Would Liverpool or City want to pay that money at this time of year? And would Wolves want to reduce their attacking options with star striker Raul Jimenez still recovering from a fractured skull?

Klopp big fan but Traore’s numbers are down

With Jimenez out, Traore has occasionally been played through the middle by Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

But if goals and assists are the bottom line, Traore isn’t delivering.

He’s failed to score a Premier League goal this season and made just one assist. His only goal came against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup.

However, it’s clear that his presence puts teams on the back foot and wary of keeping a high line.

Last season, Liverpool boss Klopp heaped praise on the 24-year-old.

The German said: “He finally found his manager who found a position for him.

“At Middlesbrough he was exceptional, but somebody had to give him the right information.

“He is a big, big talent. You would never have thought he is that young, but he is still very young, and now he has found it (the right manager). It was always clear it would happen one day, and now it has. Good for Wolves!

“He is really dangerous. In a big space Jamie Vardy is difficult to defend. But I would say Traore is even more difficult to defend because his speed is exceptional.”

After Liverpool won 2-1 at Molineux later in that campaign Klopp was again full of praise.

He noted: “And Traore now, at the moment I would say he is, pretty much, unplayable. I’ve said it now a couple of times and it is still true.”