Ryan Kent has reportedly been told by Jurgen Klopp that he will be given the chance to stake his claim for a first-team shirt at Liverpool this season and that all loan approaches will be rejected.

The young attacker has been chased this summer by Leeds and Rangers, where he spent last season on loan, but it would appear the winger will be handed his chance to impress at Anfield this term.

Aston Villa had also been linked with a £12million approach for the 22-year-old, who had scored six goals in 43 appearances for Steven Gerrard’s side last season, while there was also interest in him from Huddersfield and Fulham.

However, the Daily Mirror reports that Liverpool boss Klopp wants to include Kent as part of his first-team plans this season and will afford him the chance to play back-up to the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in attack.

And with Liverpool’s first-choice front three all yet to return to pre-seaon training due to their international exploits this summer, the academy product will be involved in pre-season, starting with Thursday’s game against Tranmere in Liverpool’s first friendly.

Klopp will also include Kent in his squad for Sunday’s match against Bradford and will take him on the club’s US tour, where he will be given further opportunities to impress.

As such, Klopp is reported to have told Kent that all loan approaches for him will be blocked this summer – spelling disappointment for suitors Leeds, who may have been out the running anyway, having signed Helder Costa and Jack Harrison – and Rangers.

The news is likely to be warmly welcomed by the player himself, who admitted earlier this summer he was tired of being loaned from one club to another.

“I want to kick-start my career somewhere now,” he said. “I am tired of changing clubs each year, I want to settle down somewhere.

“Liverpool have been good to me, but the enjoyment factor of going back there each year and doing well in pre-season and going back out on loan, it is a repetitive cycle.”