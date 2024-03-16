Leeds United have reached a decision on the future of Jack Harrison with loan side Everton very much on pole position for his signature, while two other deals – this time with Championship rivals Middlesbrough will also soon be up for discussion.

The Whites were forced to rebuild their squad in the wake of relegation last summer with a raft of their big-name stars all departing Elland Road. And while the likes of Tyler Adams, Luis Sinisterra – after an initial loan – and Rodrigo Moreno have all left on permanent deals, there are a further eight who exploited clauses in their deals to depart on a temporary basis.

Thankfully that rebuild has worked like a dream for Leeds, who are well placed in an enthralling race for promotion from the Championship and with the team on course to go top of the table on Sunday if they can beat Millwall and claim a 12th win in 13 league games since the turn of the year.

With Leeds’ eyes very much on the prize, behind the scenes a number of decisions will soon have to be made about the shape of their squad for next season.

And much of that debate will surround the whereabouts and futures of the players who jumped ship and abandoned Leeds last summer on loan.

To that end, we reported this week how boss Daniel Farke was ready to greenlight the exits of £47m worth of signings when the summer window rolls around.

One player’s exit who did divide opinions at the time was that of Harrison, who moved to Everton on a season’s loan midway through August.

Leeds make decision on Jack Harrison future

Having moved to the Toffees, they are reported to have negotiated a deal that allows them to make the move permanent next summer, with a price of around £20m believed to have been agreed.

There are plenty of variables around that deal, however, which depend on both Leeds’ league status come next season, Everton’s ability to finance such a deal and the thoughts of the player himself.

However, with Harrison indicating his willingness to stay at Goodison Park – and with Leeds well serviced on the wings thanks to the excellent form of Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto and Dan James – it’s now reported the Whites have made it clear to Harrison that he is free to make a permanent exit away from Elland Road this summer with Leeds open to his sale.

That puts Everton in the driving seat to secure his signing on a permanent basis, though offers could yet arrive from elsewhere too.

As it stands, the 27-year-old has so far played 29 times for the Toffees, scoring four goals and adding three assists.

Discussing his future recently, Harrison said: “It’s been great so far. I’ve played in different positions and in a different style as well.

“The group has welcomed me in fantastically and I couldn’t have asked for anymore, with them and the coaching staff and performance team as well behind the scenes who helped me come back from injury and put me in a good spot physically on the pitch.

“It’s been great to be part of and I’m really happy.”

Harrison’s deal at Elland Road, signed in February of last year, runs to summer 2028.

Boro future talks over Luke Ayling and Sam Greenwood

Two more Leeds players out on loan are Luke Ayling and Sam Greenwood, who both departed Elland Road for Middlesbrough.

The Teessiders signed the latter last summer, securing an option to make the move permanent for £1.5m if they choose.

Ayling, meanwhile, moved to the Riverside in January, and with his deal at Elland Road coming to an end at the end of the current campaign, it appears he has played his last game for the Whites.

Indeed, Leeds will not offer the 32-year-old fresh terms, and Ayling, who has quickly made himself a fans’ favourite for Boro, has also indicated his willingness to make his stay a more permanent one.

Discussing his future, Boro boss Michael Carrick certainly likes what he sees.

“You’re always playing for something and as it stands at the moment that’s obviously what’s next,” said Carrick of Ayling.

“Looking at him, that’s not at the forefront of his mind at all. He’s all in, he’s desperate to do well and win games for us.

“We’ll see, that will play out how it’s going to play out over the next few months.”

The player, nicknamed Bill, has started the last 11 games for Boro and Carrick has been impressed by his impact off the field too.

“He’s a solid character, he’s got that personality that rubs off on others and he’s quite commanding around the dressing room,” Carrick added.

“It’s important to have that balance. Everyone can’t be like that but you need certain boys to do that. He’s played a big part in it.”

Carrick giving little away on Sam Greenwood future

Carrick added: “I think Bill has shown his experience really. He’s been in this situation, he’s seen it, he knows what it takes.

“His personality and character rubs off on others and as a team in the last couple of games the boys with the experience have shown it and used it. That’s vital at this stage when you’re going through something like this and the stages you got through at the end of the season.

“Experience can be a beautiful thing if you use it in the right way. Luke is definitely doing that at the moment.”

Carrick, however, was keeping his cards close to his chest over the future of Greenwood.

“It’s not the time now for me to be bothering Sam on that. It’s focusing on the games,” he said.

“As I said with Jonny [Howson] and there are one or two others, in time it will work itself out. Timing is important with these sorts of things, with contracts and transfers. When it’s the right time things will get finalised.”

Greenwood has five goals and three assists for Middlesbrough from 30 appearances since the boyhood Sunderland fan made the switch from Elland Road.

