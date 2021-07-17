Leeds ready approach for Man Utd man as Bielsa sanctions double deal

Leeds United are still interested in signing Daniel James this summer and could soon launch a fresh approach to bring in the winger from Manchester United.

With Jadon Sancho on the brink of signing in what will be a £73m deal, the Red Devils are moulding their squad for the new season. However, James looks set to be the odd man out and a move to Leeds again emerged recently.

The Welshman came close to joining Leeds in 2019 and was even pictured holding a club shirt as a deal appeared close.

However, their interest in him has never faded, despite him then going on to sign for Manchester United later that year.

Despite a bright start at Old Trafford, James has never been a regular starter under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Indeed, amid the background of Sancho’s arrival, it’s reported that James he is ‘assessing his options’.

Now trusted Leeds journalist Phil Hay claims the club remains keen on the player.

Speaking on his podcast ‘The Phil Hay Show’, he revealed that Marcelo Bielsa remains a huge admirer of James.

When asked if Leeds could sign him again, Hay remained cautious.

“That’s a question for Bielsa because Bielsa is forever interested in Dan James.

“You probably remember last summer that before they did the deal for Raphinha, they were looking into the possibility of bringing Dan James in on loan from Manchester United.

“I don’t think it was ever really a possibility because it didn’t seem as though Solskjaer wanted him to go.

“I get the feeling that Bielsa will consistently be interested in Dan James though. He very big on him when leeds nearly got him from Swansea.”

James in, Helder Costa out at Leeds

As per the Daily Mail, the Red Devils would be willing to cash in on James for £17m – a fee that wouldn’t be beyond Leeds.

Furthermore, the Whites can fund the deal by offloading another winger in Helder Costa.

The Portuguese star made 13 starts and nine substitute appearances for Leeds last season.

However, the signings of Jack Harrison and Raphinha pushed him down the order. Now it’s claimed Bielsa is willing to move the former Wolves man on.

As per The Athletic, Costa is interesting a number of LaLiga clubs with Valencia leading the chase.

Leeds will reportedly cash in to the tune of £15m for a player who cost them £17m last summer.

