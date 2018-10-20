Leeds renew interest in signing Tottenham star in January loan deal

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has reportedly renewed his interest in signing Tottenham defender Juan Foyth in the January transfer window.

The Argentine boss is said to monitoring his fellow countryman’s progress, having also shown an interest in the 20-year-old over the summer.

Foyth has been mainly used as a back up by Mauricio Pochettino and has played matches in the Champions League and Carabao Cup, although his first Premier League start still eludes him.

Bielsa is looking to strengthen at the back as Pontuss Jansson, Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling and Gaetano Berardi have all had spells on the sidelines for Leeds already this season.

Despite his lack of game time at Spurs, the highly-rated Foyth received his first senior Argentina call-up for the recent international break, and Bielsa’s existing relationship with Argentine compatriot Pochettino could help the Elland Road outfit secure 20-year-old on loan in the new year.

