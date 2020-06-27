Leeds rose back up to the top of the Championship with a 3-0 win over promotion rivals Fulham.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were presented with an opportunity to reclaim first place when West Brom were beaten by Brentford on Friday – although that in turn put pressure on them in the automatic promotion places.

However, when facing another team trying to catch them, Leeds claimed a big win.

A moment’s reflection for Leeds legends Norman Hunter and Trevor Cherry took place before proceedings began. The Whites were returning to Elland Road for the first time since the pair passed away.

The match began with a controversial moment, as Aleksandar Mitrovic caught Leeds defender Ben White in the face. The incident went unspotted by the match officials, but could have warranted a red card if it had been seen.

Patrick Bamford gave Leeds the lead inside the first 10 minutes after being set up by Helder Costa, who cut the ball back to pick out the striker. The duo both made way at half-time, though, with Bielsa bringing on Pablo Hernandez and Ezgjan Alioski.

Fulham had enjoyed more possession than Leeds in the first period, and were perhaps unlucky to be behind – prompting Bielsa into a rethink.

Bielsa’s double change worked, as Leeds gained more breathing space in the second half. Alioski scored to double the advantage around 10 minutes after the break.

And Hernandez had an impact in the next goal, playing a delightful pass into the path of Jack Harrison. The Manchester city loanee finished to make it 3-0.

Things went from bad to worse for Fulham late on, as substitute Neeskens Kebano was sent off for a second yellow card.

Not only are Leeds now top of the Championship again, they also have an eight-point cushion over third placed Brentford. They have seven games remaining in their bid to clinch promotion.

As for their opponents, Fulham remain in fourth place, inside the play-off places by seven points.