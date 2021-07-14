Leeds to risk unprecedented squad situation with ‘concrete offer’ looming

Leeds are seemingly prepared to live dangerously in one department of their squad after a report revealed a ‘concrete offer’ will soon be made.

Leeds are aiming to ensure their impressive return to the top flight was not a one-off in the upcoming campaign. After watching Marcelo Bielsa’s men take the league by storm last year, few believe they will struggle to make a similar impact. Nevertheless, improving their strength in depth in the transfer market will go a long way to preventing any dips.

One area of the Whites’ squad that requires immediate attention is between the sticks. Young goalkeeper Illan Meslier shrugged off the occasional blunder to oversee an impressive campaign for someone so young.

At just 21, Meslier is bucking the trend and is the youngest regular starter in goal in the league. Kiko Casilla had provided a veteran presence in training, though the Spaniard recently secured a loan move to Elche.

Prospects Dani van den Heuvel, 18, and Elia Caprile, 19, are the current depth options for Bielsa. And given their inexperience, a recent report detailed three names who could be immediately installed as the club’s back-up to Meslier.

One name on that list was Valerenga’s Kristoffer Klaesson who Sports Mole now claim will be the subject of a ‘concrete offer’.

Citing Norwegian outlet Nettavisen, they reveal that Klaesson has been monitored by Leeds ‘over a long period of time’.

Their interest will soon be acted upon, but what is most surprising is that Klaesson is also at the beginning of his career.

At 20, he does have 54 senior league appearances to his name. Though all have come in the comparatively lesser Norwegian top flight where the spotlight doesn’t shine as bright.

Going into a season with such a young crop of goalkeepers has rarely been tried at elite level before. However, Leeds have shown under Bielsa that they are not afraid to go against the normal conventions of football thinking.

Orta jets out to complete Leeds capture

Meanwhile, reports in the Italian media claim Leeds United sporting director Victor Orta is currently in Sardinia to complete the signing of Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez.

Italian newspaper Centro Trentuno claim progress is about to made in the transfer hunt. And it appears as though the Whites are willing to part with £26m to get a deal over the line.

Marcelo Bielsa is a big fan and he looks set to become their third senior signing of the summer.

Junior Firpo has arrived from Barcelona. While Jack Harrison has finally penned permanent terms after three seasons on loan from Manchester City.

