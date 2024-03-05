Leeds rivalling Chelsea for potential Jack Harrison replacement as scouting efforts advance

Archie Brown could come through the door at Leeds United, while Jack Harrison might leave

Leeds United are one of the latest clubs to have been linked with Gent man Archie Brown, with Chelsea the biggest name in pursuit of the Englishman.

Reports of late suggested that the Blues were in the mix for left-sided Gent man Brown. The report stated that Marc Cucurella could be on the way out, and with Lewis Hall and Ian Maatsen’s futures up in the air, a left-back to deputise for Ben Chilwell could be needed.

Brown’s duties for Gent have been split between the left-back and left-midfield positions this season, and therefore he could be a useful player to sit behind Chilwell at Stamford Bridge.

The Englishman is also a useful asset for a Premier League side because of his homegrown status – he came through Derby’s academy – and that he’s making strides with two assists in his first season at Gent adds to the allure.

Chelsea are far from the only club to have taken an interest, though, with initial reports stating London rivals West Ham are after Brown.

Now, HITC states that a number of other English sides are courting the 21-year-old.

Indeed, they report that a ‘host of Premier League clubs’ joined Chelsea in watching Brown in action for Gent at the weekend.

He played the full 90 minutes of a 4-2 defeat to Standard Liege.

DON’T MISS: Archie Gray: Why Leeds United have a future £100m player on their hands

Leeds join Chelsea in Brown pursuit

Along with those that recently scouted Brown, the report adds that Leeds are interested in him, as are Brentford and Fulham.

That the Whites are among a host of Premier League sides interested in him is not likely to be a massive concern, as they have a good chance of returning to the top flight – they’re two points behind second-placed Championship side Ipswich, and only five points below leaders Leicester City.

It’s not clear if Leeds were present along with the Premier League sides watching Brown during his last match.

Brown could be perfect Harrison replacement

However, the reasons for their interest are not hard to see. Beyond the aforementioned homegrown status and ability to play as a left-back, that Brown is a useful left-sided midfielder is one of the main reasons the Whites will be keen.

It does not look unlikely that Jack Harrison – currently on loan at Everton – will stay there beyond the summer, with a recent report stating he’s keen to make that move permanent.

But with Brown’s capabilities as a left-midfield player, he could be the perfect replacement. While he switches between defence and midfield – and largely plays the hybrid wing-back position for Gent – the Englishman has shown a knack for producing in front of goal as a genuine attacking asset.

While playing for Derby under-18s, Brown netted 15 goals alongside nine assists in 40 games, including a hat-trick in a 5-2 win over Arsenal.

As such, if Leeds are on the lookout for somebody to add more attacking spark to an already very useful group of midfield assets, Brown could be that man, while also doubling down as a left-back option, too.

READ MORE: Five Championship standouts Leeds Utd should sign if promoted to the Premier League