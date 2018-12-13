Leeds rocked as unsettled star midfielder eyes exit with LaLiga side circling

One Leeds United star is ready to quit the Championship high-flyers to secure a return to Spain, according to a report.

The Yorkshire Evening Post claim that LaLiga side Getafe are ready to make a move for Samuel Saiz amid indications that the midfielder wants to return to Spain.

The 27-year-old has apparently informed Leeds that he wishes to leave the club in order to return to his homeland, and Getafe have emerged with serious interest.

Saiz signed from Huesca last year and despite having two-and-a-half years left on his current deal, Leeds were ready to sit down in the second half of this season and discuss fresh terms.

However, Saiz’s partner is currently pregnant, and the report claims that he has “been looking at the option of resuming his career in Spain since the summer”.

Saiz started in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road – but that was his first start for six weeks.

Bielsa recently revealed that he has been low on confidence and was not finding it easy to regain the form he had during the first month of the season.