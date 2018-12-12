Leeds schedule talks over new deal for star forward amid Prem links

Championship high-flyers Leeds United are set to open talks over a new deal for one of their star forwards, according to a report.

Top scorer Kemar Roofe is currently on a deal which runs until 2020, and Leeds are keen to fend off reported interest from the Premier League.

Roofe has been in fine form this season, netting 10 goals in 15 Championship games and helping them into the automatic promotion places

The Whites are keen on getting the former Oxford man to extend his stay at Elland Road and help them continue their push towards a return to the Premier League.

Leeds are set to “open negotiations with Roofe’s camp after Christmas”, the Mirror reports, and will “do everything they can to reach a settlement”.

Roofe is apparently “understood to be happy at Leeds, but wants his new deal to reflect his standing in the team”.