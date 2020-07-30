Leeds scout hopeful on Bielsa; cagey update on triple transfer link

Leeds United scout Gaby Ruiz is optimistic the club will soon agree a new deal to tie down head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

The mercurial Argentinian did not want to focus on his own situation after guiding the Whites back into the top flight, instead deflecting attention on his squad and the fans.

The 65-year-old is out of contract at Elland Road this week after signing a one-year rolling deal last summer.

Bielsa asked for “time” in order to think “more clearly” about his future in West Yorkshire.

In that time The Sun claimed Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to go all out to try to tempt Bielsa way from Yorkshire to take over from Quique Setien.

However, it is widely believed Bielsa plans to stay. This week it was revealed Bielsa had set out two demands before putting pen to paper.

Now speaking to Argentine outlet TyC Sports (via Sport Witness), Ruiz is confident Bielsa will stay.

“We are very optimistic that Marcelo Bielsa will stay next season, we are working on it. It will be an exciting year in the Premier League,” Ruiz said.

With Leeds in the top two of the Championship for much of the season, Ruiz has been actively preparing for the Premier League.

As such, Leeds have already been linked with a flurry of names from South America.

In recent weeks, the likes of Lucas Martinez Quarta, Juan Foyth and Sergio Romero have all been mentioned as targets.

However, Ruiz was giving little away when questioned about the trio.

“I can’t anticipate anything. It’s because during the confinement we didn’t know what was going to happen,” he added. “We generated many lists with many options and names for different positions. Now, we’ll try to bring to fruition the players with preferences to strengthen the team.”

Ruiz, however, has warned fans not to expect a flurry of big-name signings.

“Nor should I get into the number of reinforcements, but our idea is not to make a revolution, far from it.” he said. “We have enormous confidence in the players that are there right now.

“In England they call it: ‘enjoy the moment’ and we know we have an amazing group and dressing room, with a union and profiles of top-level hard-working footballers.

“We will maintain that backbone and the number of signings will not be very high.”

Almada hopes fade for Leeds

Leeds’ hopes of signing Thiago Almada, meanwhile, appear to have dwindled.

The 19-year-old – previously linked with Man Utd – has already become a regular with Velez Sarsfield in Argentina. He has provided nine goals and four assists inside his first 46 professional club appearances along the way.

Despite previously stating his wish to play under Bielsa, his teammate Fernando Gago insists the teenager has given him a transfer promise.

