Leeds have completed the signing of forward Rafa Mujica from Barcelona B on a three-year deal.

The 20-year-old, who will initially link up with the club’s under-23 side, has been linked with the Whites for a number of weeks.

He becomes the Championship promotion hopefuls’ fifth signing of the summer and follows Jack Harrison, Ben White, Liam McCarron and Helder Costa to Elland Road.

Leeds said in a statement on their official website: “Leeds United can confirm the arrival of Rafa Mujica, who joins the club following the expiration of his contract at FC Barcelona.

“Mujica has signed a three-year contract with the Whites, running until the summer of 2022.”

Mujica scored 33 times for Barcelona B last season and is very much seen as one for the future for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

United late also announced the signing of Guille Amor from Barcelona, with the youngster set to join up with their U18s.

Meanwhile, talk of Leeds signing Danny Welbeck this summer are not to be taken seriously with three Premier League sides in the running to capture the former Arsenal forward.

