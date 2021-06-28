Leeds United are reportedly set to secure the signing of Junior Firpo in the next few days after a breakthrough in talks between Victor Orta and Barcelona.

The 24-year-old is likely to be one of the players sacrificed by the LaLiga giants this summer. Barca’s financial struggles have been well documented and a peripheral member of the squad seems surplus to requirements. Having moved to the Nou Camp from Real Betis in the summer of 2019, the left-back has struggled for game time.

During his first season, he made 11 starts among 17 league appearances. But, far from pushing on in 2020-21, he was seen just seven times and started only three games.

AC Milan have also been linked but are said to be interested in a loan deal for the former Spain Under-21 star. That is unlikely to interest Barca, who need to get cash in the coffers as soon as possible.

Leeds’ interest in Firpo first emerged over the weekend. We reported how Leeds had made contact over a deal for the man from the Dominican Republic.

Firpo has a €200m exit clause in his deal at the Nou Camp. However, Catalunya Radio reported they were willing to let him leave for nearer €20m.

Now following a weekend of negotiations, Leeds are understood to be closing on a €15m (£13m) agreement. As per Sport, Leeds director of football Orta has worked some magic and now the transfer is close.

They report the signing of Firpo could be wrapped up in days, possibly even within 24 hours.

Furthermore, they claim negotiations with Milan have now been broken off. That’s because the left-back has reportedly informed Barca of his preference to move to the Premier League and work under Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds priortise Cunha deal

Leeds United have also reportedly stepped up talks to sign Matheus Cunha after Marcelo Bielsa made the Hertha Berlin striker a priority signing.

The Brazilian forward caught the eye this season with his standout performances in the Bundesliga. He scored eight goals and and assisted eight more in a standout season for the Bundesliga sides. As such, reports have claimed that Leeds have registered interest in signing him. However, the same claims have disagreed over his transfer fee.

The forward has four years remaining on his Hertha deal and the Bundesliga club would ideally like to keep him.

However, they would struggle to turn down a huge offer from Leeds. To that end, one report said Cunha would be available for €30million (£26million).

Sensing that opportunity, Brazilian website UOL claims Leeds have ‘intensified talks’ to land Cunha. They state that the forward is an ‘express wish’ for Leeds boss Bielsa and that they ‘don’t give up on his signing’.

