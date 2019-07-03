Leeds United have completed the signing of Portugal international Helder Costa from Wolves on a loan deal that will become a permanent transfer next summer.

The 25-year-old has agreed a five-year contract with the Whites, which will run until the summer of 2024 – the first year of which will be on loan – as Marcelo Bielsa’s side sealed the signing of their No 1 transfer priority this summer.

Costa will wear the number 17 shirt for Whites and will make the move permanent next summer for an undisclosed fee, widely reported to be in the region of £15million. He becomes Leeds’ fourth signing of the summer transfer window following the arrivals of Jack Harrison, Ben White and Liam McCarron earlier this week.

Leeds also ‘welcomed’ Jack Clarke back to the club on a season-long loan deal after the teenager sealed an initial £9m move to Tottenham.

Costa began his career at Benfica and also counts Deportivo La Coruna and AS Monaco among his former club.

