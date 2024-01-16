Leeds midfielder Archie Gray has described it as “amazing and a dream come true” after the talented teenager signed a new four-and-a-half-year deal – and the Whites may not stop there with a double raid on Tottenham also reportedly in their sights.

Daniel Farke’s side have adjusted pretty well to life back in the second tier and are currently sat fourth, and seven points adrift of the automatic promotion places. And Leeds will hope to reduce the gap to four points this weekend as they host Preston at home and the team they need to catch, Ipswich, facing a trip to face Leicester City on Monday night.

When Leeds last secured promotion in 2020, they did so with quite an experienced squad, all drilled to perfection under Marcelo Bielsa. This time around, the Whites have put their emphasis on youth, with few better players exemplifying that than 17-year-old Gray.

The versatile star has become a fixture in the first-team this season, making his debut in the season’s opener at home to Cardiff and being a virtual ever present ever since.

In recent months, Gray has made the right-back slot is own at Elland Road, with the teenager defying his tender years with a series of hugely impressive displays.

Those performances ultimately played a factor in Djed Spence being sent back to Tottenham, and the departure of fans favourite Luke Ayling, who has moved to Middlesbrough on loan for the remainder of the season. However, with the latter’s deal at Elland Road due to expire this season, Ayling has almost certainly played his last game for the Whites.

In the meantime, Gray’s excellent performances have brought attention from some clubs higher up the food chain.

READ MORE: January Liverpool raid on Leeds Utd slapped down, but timeline set on £50m-rated star’s move

Archie Gray delighted to sign new Leeds deal

Indeed, Crystal Palace were initially linked with a move just a matter of weeks into the season. And while Leeds might be confident of warding off an approach from the Eagles, it might be a different matter if Liverpool followed up on their reported interest.

To that end, it was claimed that Jurgen Klopp had sent scouts to make regular checks on Gray amid claims a huge offer worth £50m could be in the offing.

Indeed, TEAMtalk also revealed that Gray was also coming under the watchful eye of one of European football’s big guns, famed for their development of the game’s top young stars.

However, Gray has not even agitated for a move away from Elland Road with his father, the former Leeds star Andy Gray, believing that life at Leeds was best for the player’s development right now.

Now after several weeks of talks, Leeds have agreed a deal to keep Gray on their books to summer 2028.

Speaking to the club’s website, Gray said: “It feels amazing, it’s another dream come true.

“Supporting Leeds and following the club my whole life, it is just a dream come true, like I said.

“It means a lot to me and my family, the club trust me and trust my family and hopefully I can repay it.

“My family have supported me the whole way, giving me advice and helping me and now by training hard, I want to help them out and help my little brothers out.”

Loving life at Leeds and promotion aims

The teenager admits to playing far more often that he previously expected to, with Farke putting his faith in the youngster.

Now Gray hopes to take his game on to another level after agreeing his extension.

“After working really hard in pre-season, I was hoping to play a bit this season, but I didn’t expect to be playing as much as I have been, it just shows the trust everyone has in me and it means a lot to me,” he added.

“I think my game has developed a lot, the experience is invaluable in the Championship, it’s a physical league which has everything.

“I just try to keep as calm as I can on the pitch and take every moment as it is, be calm with the ball and do my best off it.

“The manager has helped me a lot this season, especially with positioning and little things with what foot to pass to and what foot to receive with and the right-back position, he’s helped me loads and it’s been really good so far.

“My teammates have been amazing helping me and the fans as well, they’ve also been amazing.

“We’re creating something this season, we’ve all worked really hard in pre-season and throughout the campaign to gain momentum and hopefully we can keep it going.

“Obviously this season we want to get back to the place where we belong, but we’re taking it game by game and from there, we’ll see where it takes us.”

Leeds target double raid on Tottenham

Leeds are yet to add to their ranks yet this month, but are working hard on deals behind the scenes with Farke making clear his wish to add to his ranks.

The main aim of Leeds this month is to strengthen in the full-back positions, with a new right-back – possibly as cover and competition for Gray, who could equally move back into midfield – and a new left-back needed.

Now according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Leeds have made an enquiry to Tottenham over a possible deal for Ryan Sessegnon.

The 23-year-old has struggled with injuries this season and is a long way down the pecking order under Ange Postecoglou as he finds his way back to full fitness.

Now it’s suggested Spurs are open to a move away, with the Whites among several sides all keen on the former England Under-21 international.

Indeed, as well as Leeds, there is interest in the left-back from Ajax, Brighton, Southampton and Hertha Berlin.

However, Leeds may have an advantage in that they’re keen to sign Sessegnon only on loan – while all his other suitors are looking to secure an option to make the move permanent – something Spurs are reluctant to include.

Spurs and Leeds have already done deals this season to take Spence and Joe Rodon to Elland Road – and Tottenham will have been impressed with the way Rodon has flourished.

As a result, it’s also reported that Leeds are also keen to tie the Wales defender down to a permanent deal this month, in order to prevent a summer scramble for his services.

Rodon has been imperious at the back for the Whites, putting in a series of commanding displays and making himself one of the first names on Farke’s team sheet.

Now it’s claimed they are keen to tie the 26-year-old down to a permanent deal and amid claims Spurs are seeking a fee of around £15m for the 37-times capped Wales international – a fee Leeds would seemingly be willing to meet.

DON’T MISS ~ Exclusive: Leeds suffer major blow as top West Ham target is headhunted by LaLiga duo