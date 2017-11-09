Leeds see £180,000 bid for Polish attacker rejected by Poznan

Leeds United have seen a £180,000 offer for Lech Poznan winger Kamil Jozwiak rejected, the Polish club have confirmed.

The 19-year-old winger is very much seen as a star of the future in Poland, but with his contract expiring at the end of the season, Poznan know they face a battle to retain his services.

However, they have rejected Leeds’ opening offer for the teenager and are reluctant to let him leave before the end of the season.

“I can confirm that we got this offer (from Leeds), but I firmly believe that we are not interested in parting with Kamil in the winter,” said Poznan president Karol Klimczak.

Jozwiak has made three appearances and has scored once for Poznan this season.

Leeds have been in woeful form of late, having lost seven of their last eight games. Thomas Christiansen’s side face Middlesbrough in their next match at Elland Road, before tackling pacesetters Wolves away before completing November with a clash at Barnsley.