Leeds sent warning over Dutch star as Victor Orta ‘pulls hard’ for transfer

Club Brugge have issued Leeds with a new warning over their hopes of signing Noa Lang amid claims the Yorkshire side are ‘pulling hard’ to sign the Dutch winger.

United have so far failed to add to their ranks after a solid return to the Premier League. Marcelo Bielsa’s side finished ninth and hope to build on their successful campaign next time around. And having waved goodbye to some Pablo Hernandez and Gaetano Berardi, the Whites are in the market for new additions.

This summer, Leeds have two priority signings to make. They want a new midfielder to add additional quality to their mix. Bielsa is also seeking a new left-back with Gjanni Alioski seemingly on the verge of an exit.

However, Leeds too are seemingly looking at adding another wide option to their ranks. Adama Traore has been linked with a fanciful move – but at £40m that’s not a price that will tempt the Yorkshire side.

Lang, however, is one player the Whites are actively pursuing. Their interest in the Brugge winger is well documented and was last week confirmed by trusted transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Lang spent last season on loan with the Belgian outfit from Ajax. 14 goals and eight assists were racked up in just 24 league outings. As such, the initial ‘€6million obligation-to-buy agreement’ Brugge hold is now considered a veritable bargain.

As such, they are reported to now value the player at nearer the €24m mark – 400% more than their initial investment.

Reports in Belgium claim Leeds though refuse to be thrown off course. Indeed, Voetbal Nieuws, claims Whites director of football Victor Orta is “pulling hard” to get the deal over the line for Leeds.

However, Brugge coach Philippe Clement is adamant his side don’t need to sell. Furthermore, he insists it would take a serious bid for them to even consider Lang’s sale.

Speaking to Sporza, he said: “Today, we are in a different situation. We can now refuse certain offers. Our strong players will only leave for really large amounts.”

Leeds face competition for left-back target

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, have reportedly expressed an interest in ‘bargain’ Leeds United target Javi Galan.

Galan was one of the bright sparks in a disappointing 2020/21 season for Spanish side Huesca. The 26-year-old impressed in the left-back role and now looks certain to move this summer having proved he can cut it at the top-flight level. In addition, his release clause of £7m halved to £3.5m as a result of Huesca’s drop down to the second division. Thus, his departure is even more likely.

Naturally, he is attracting a lot of attention from clubs looking to acquire a new left-back. Earlier this month it was reported that one of those interested is Leeds.

However, Mundo Deportivo reports that Atletico Madrid and another big club in Sevilla are both actively pursuing Galan.

