Leeds ‘set to activate’ Monk clause as Rangers continue to hover

Leeds United are said to be relaxed over the future of manager Garry Monk amid claims he’s still being chased by Rangers over their managerial vacancy.

The Whites manager, 38 earlier this week, has lifted the club to fourth in the Championship this season, but with just a matter of months left on his existing agreement at Elland Road, reports have linked the former Swansea boss with a move to managerless Rangers.

However, Leeds are understood to be calm on their manager’s future with the club retaining the option to extend the deal by a further 12 months.

Furthermore, it’s claimed that Monk – who at nine months into his Leeds career is already their longest serving manager under Massimo Cellino – could renegotiate his deal at the club.

The Whites look a good bet to secure a play-off spot given their eight-point cushion on seventh-placed Fulham, who they face on Tuesday evening and promotion back to the Premier League – after a 13 year absence – would see the club look to tie him down to a long-term deal.

Speaking about Tuesday’s clash with Fulha, assistant manager Pep Clotet – a big-part of Monk’s success at Leeds, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “We’re prepared to fight for every game and we take every game as very important.

“We’re preparing to win.

“After the game you look at the balance. Maybe a point will be a fair result or maybe you had a better game, or a worse game. You judge the result after. But before it you always have to look to get a win.

“For them the situation is a bit different than for us. Every point really counts for them and we understand they’ll go full-on because the closer they can get (to the top six) and the better results they have against the teams who are there, the more chance they have to go to the play-offs.”

Clotet said United’s playing staff had identified “a few weak points” in Fulham’s line-up but he warned that Leeds would be coming up against a confident side who have won six of their last eight home matches.